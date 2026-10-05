Agustin Grasso & Brooklyn Mixtape “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You” Agustin Grasso & Brooklyn Mixtape (Fresh Sound/New Talent)

Those old enough to remember the term likely have fond memories of the mixtape. A loving assemblage of tunes personally culled from one’s record collection, mixtapes were sometimes used to woo, but always used to wow their recipients with proof of their creator’s taste and hipness. Agustin Grasso certainly accomplishes that aim with his Brooklyn Mixtape ensemble’s self-titled release, selecting deep cuts from the jazz songbook such as Steve Swallow’s “Eiderdown” and Kenny Dorham’s “Lotus Blossom,” the Billy Strayhorn standard “A Flower is a Lovesome Thing” and even dipping into the pop realm for reads of The Beatles’ “Norwegian Wood” and Sting’s “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You.” The Argentinian-born Grasso wrote arrangements with guitarist Hans Luchs and bassist Felipe Arce — his working trio mates — and all involved invest nuance and complex emotion into their interpretations. That includes tenor saxophonist Ochion Jewell, who contributes to three tracks, including “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You,” the album’s opener. Luchs’ angular guitar tone sets the mood from the start, with Arce’s brooding bass notes and Grasso’s shimmering cymbals adding layers of interiority. Jewell’s melancholy tenor states the familiar melody, with Luchs expertly comping chords before coming to the fore with a gorgeous solo. The tune takes a turn for the tender when Jewell returns, although it doesn’t stay there long, as all go for broke in an intense but too brief throwdown on the way out the door. It’s evident that Grasso, Luchs and Arce are locked in — they perform together regularly throughout New York and North America — and Jewell (and trumpet player Sergio Wagner, heard elsewhere) complement them beautifully.



