At the Crossroads of Craft and Culture: Jazz Echoes Through the 2026 GRAMMYs

The 2026 GRAMMY Awards arrived with their usual constellation of pop spectacle and genre-spanning ambition, but beneath the headlines was a quieter through-line—one that speaks directly to JAZZIZ readers: musicianship mattered. Across jazz, roots, film music, and contemporary hybrids, the evening underscored how deeply today’s most compelling work is informed by feel, form, and fearless creativity.

Few wins resonated more strongly with the jazz community than Samara Joy, whose Portrait took Best Jazz Vocal Album. Joy continues to embody a rare balance—honoring tradition while projecting unmistakable modernity. Her phrasing is steeped in lineage, yet her choices feel decisively of this moment, a reminder that jazz’s future is being shaped by artists who understand its past.

Elsewhere in the vocal categories, Laufey, the most recent JAZZIZ cover story, claimed Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for A Matter of Time . Her success reflects a growing appetite for intimate, song-forward recordings—music that leans into melody, arrangement, and emotional clarity, qualities long prized in jazz circles.

Latin pop found a poetic champion in Natalia Lafourcade, whose Cancionera earned Best Latin Pop Album. Lafourcade’s work has always lived at the intersection of heritage and experimentation, and this recognition affirms how global traditions continue to enrich the broader musical ecosystem.

In the general field, Best New Artist went to Olivia Dean, while hip-hop’s top album honor landed with Kendrick Lamar for GNX . Lamar’s win felt especially telling: his records have long drawn from jazz’s rhythmic elasticity and improvisational mindset, reinforcing how deeply the genre’s DNA runs through contemporary Black music.

The ceremony also celebrated the power of collaboration and storytelling beyond the bandstand. Composer Ludwig Göransson received Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for Sinners , continuing a remarkable run for an artist whose work bridges orchestral sweep with groove-centric modernism. Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg reached EGOT status through Music by John Williams—a milestone that also salutes John Williams’ decades-long influence on how audiences hear emotion on screen.

Pop’s theatrical side had its moment as well, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande honored for their duet “Defying Gravity.” Rock and roots were represented by winners including Turnstile, Jelly Roll, and Leon Thomas, rounding out a night that embraced stylistic range.