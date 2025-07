JAZZIZ says farewell to pianist, composer and educator Hal Galper, who died July 18 at age 87, with this review from 2017. Hal Galper and the Youngbloods Live at the Cota Jazz Festival (Origin) Pianist Hal Galper and his quartet play melodic post-bop with a slippery rhythmic foundation. It’s music that surprises the listener at...

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here