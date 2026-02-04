Denver Jazz Fest 2026 Expands Lineup With Ingrid Jensen Quartet, Rodney Whitaker All-Stars, and More

Denver Jazz has announced the final national and regional artists for the second annual Denver Jazz Fest, set for April 7–12, 2026, in celebration of Jazz Appreciation Month. The Front Range–wide celebration will present more than 40 concerts across 15 venues in Denver and Boulder counties, pairing performances with educational programs that spotlight regional, national, and international voices. Tickets for all announced shows are now on public sale.

Leading the festival’s third wave of headliners are two appearances by the Ingrid Jensen Quartet—April 11 at Dazzle and April 12 at Muse Performance Space—presented through a consortium grant from Chamber Music America in partnership with Denver Jazz and Gift of Jazz.

Also newly announced: the Rodney Whitaker All-Stars, featuring Rodney Whitaker with Michael Dease, Randy Napoleon, Denver native Rico Jones, Dawn Clement, and Jim White, performing music by composer Gregg Hill. Jones will also co-bill with celebrated trumpeter Hugh Ragin as The Wise Ones, offering a tribute to John Coltrane and Miles Davis.

Previously announced headliners span a wide stylistic spectrum, including the Branford Marsalis Quartet; José James; Facing East: The Music of John Coltrane; John Beasley in a rare solo performance; Miles & More; Hazel Miller’s Jazz Roots with Hazel Miller and Keith Oxman; The Classic Quartet Plays the Music of John Coltrane; Dominic Lalli and the Blue Bird Quintet; Robert Johnson Sings Johnny Hartman; the Clare Church Trio featuring Rene Marie; the Charles McNeal Reunion Band; a Latin Dance Party with Raul Murciano and his Mambo Orchestra; plus solo piano programs from Jeff Jenkins (Monk’s Mood) and Eric Gunnison.

Headliners first revealed in November include Bob James—marking his first Denver appearance in 40 years—along with Unlimited Miles: Miles at 100 under John Beasley’s direction, Marquis Hill, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Mark Turner, Terreon Gully, and Ben Williams. The festival will also welcome Pat Metheny with Side Eye III+ for an exclusive Colorado appearance; the Fred Hersch Trio featuring Drew Gress and Johnathan Blake; the Orrin Evans Trio with Marvin Smitty Smith and Robert Hurst; NEA Jazz Master Carmen Lundy; Ghost-Note; The Motet; and ELEW Plays Sting.

Denver Jazz has also expanded its pre-festival season from two to four programs, featuring Brandee Younger, Raul Murciano’s Mambo Orchestra, and The Three Visitors with Edward Simon, Scott Colley, and Brian Blade. The final pre-season event presents the Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra in Miles Ahead @ 100: Miles Davis and John Coltrane on February 1.

With its blend of marquee names, community partnerships, and educational outreach, Denver Jazz Fest continues to establish itself as one of the Mountain West’s most ambitious celebrations of the music—honoring jazz’s legacy while amplifying the next wave of creative voices.

For tickets and full schedule details, visit denverjazz.org.