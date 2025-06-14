Nathan & Noah East Team Up with Eric Clapton in a Jazz Album for the Ages

🎙️ JAZZIZ Podcast | FATHER & SON: Nathan & Noah East

Legendary bassist. Rising star pianist. One unforgettable debut.

In this special episode of the JAZZIZ Podcast, just in time for Father’s Day, we sit down with internationally acclaimed bassist Nathan East and his 24-year-old son, pianist/organist Noah East, to discuss their deeply personal and musically stunning debut collaboration: FATHER & SON (out April 18, 2025).

🎵 Recorded at the legendary EastWest Studios and produced by GRAMMY®-winner Moogie Canazio, this intimate and soulful album features guest appearances by iconic artists including Eric Clapton, Hubert Laws, Merry Clayton, Billy Valentine, Seiko Matsuda, Jack Lee, and Greg Phillinganes.

In this candid conversation, Nathan reflects on four decades of musical excellence and mentorship, while Noah shares how growing up immersed in music shaped his journey as a jazz artist and his deep love for the Hammond B3.

📀 The Easts explore reimagined classics, inspiring originals, and the powerful bond that only music—and family—can create.

Plus: Nathan East was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the San Diego Music Awards on April 29.