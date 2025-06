Andrew Hill Passing Ships (Blue Note), 2003 One of pianist and composer Andrew Hill’s most alluring albums, Passing Ships sat on the shelf for 34 years. Rescued by Hill and producer Michael Cuscuna and released in 2003, the material revealed Hill’s brilliance as a writer and arranger for a nonet that beautifully realized his vision. ...

