Budd Johnson Blues à la Mode (Felsted), 1958 Tenor saxophonist Johnson was not one to reinvent the wheel. During a time when jazz was pushing in exciting new directions, the veteran bandstander assembled a crack group of associates for an old-school blowing session. And the results, recorded during two February 1958 sessions, offer plenty of...

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here