Duke Ellington and Ray Brown This One’s for Blanton (Pablo), 1975 Few practitioners have changed the way their instrument is played forever, but Jimmy Blanton ranks high among them. Playing with Duke Ellington’s band for just two years — he died of tuberculosis in 1941 at the age of 23 — the virtuoso bassist liberated...

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here