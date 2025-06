Tina Brooks True Blue (Blue Note), 1960 Tenorist Harold Floyd “Tina” Brooks was a valued session player in the Blue Note stable when he recorded this blues-drenched 1960 masterwork. In fact, just the week before the date, he had brilliantly accompanied Freddie Hubbard on his debut album, Open Sesame. The trumpeter returns the favor on...

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here