Tigran Hamasyan Announces New Album, Manifeste*

Pianist and composer Tigran Hamasyan will release Manifeste on February 6, 2026, via Naïve Records. The album represents a new chapter for the Armenia-born artist, whose work continues to bridge jazz, progressive rock, electronic music, and the spiritual traditions of his homeland. Recorded between 2023 and 2025 in locations including Yerevan, Athens, Moscow, and Los Angeles, Manifeste unfolds as a ritual-like sequence exploring themes of seeking, transformation, and creative renewal.

Following his 2024 double album The Bird of a Thousand Voices, Hamasyan expands his sonic palette through intricate rhythmic structures, dense ensemble writing, and layered production. The music incorporates Armenian folk elements alongside progressive metal textures, electronic sound design, and choral writing, with contributions from musicians including Nick Llerandi, Marc Karapetian, Matt Garstka, Evan Marien, Arthur Hnatek, and the Yerevan State Chamber Choir.

Produced by Hamasyan, Manifeste presents a cinematic and immersive listening experience that reflects his ongoing exploration of tradition, technology, and contemporary expression.

Photo by Arnos Martirosyan