Andrés Coll Cosmic Trio “Ride to Heaven” Ride to Heaven (XJAZZ! Music)

The title of the Andrés Coll Cosmic Trio’s latest album, Ride to Heaven, hints at travel beyond the stratosphere, but its roots are deeply planted in terra firma. While much of his music rockets toward outer space, marimba virtuoso and composer Coll is steeped in the folkloric sounds of his native Ibiza, and he’s long recognized its counterparts in other cultures. He’s found like-minded colleagues in Polish violinist Mateusz Smoczynski and fellow Spaniard drummer Ramón López, who engage in thrilling conversation with his swift and impassioned mallet work. On the album’s dramatic title track, the musicians pick up speed, building momentum as they attempt to break gravity’s grip. The tempo momentarily slows, as if taking in the view from orbit, then once again dashes headlong into the starry firmament. Smoczynski matches Coll’s ardor and emotion, as violin and marimba engage in a dervish dance, while López drives the action with his fevered drumming. Ride to Heaven may have been aptly named to ride along on Artemis II, NASA’s latest moonshot, but its central message — and excellent musicianship — transcend mere marketing synergy. The album title, Coll explains, “refers to the human action of letting go of fear and going (riding) towards whatever your destiny may be. When it comes, go for it, with joy and grace, a leap of faith.” That’s good policy for the earthbound, as well.



