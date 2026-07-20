Ayumi Tanaka, Thomas Morgan and Thomas Strønen Unite on Windflower

Japanese pianist Ayumi Tanaka, American bassist Thomas Morgan and Norwegian drummer Thomas Strønen come together as a new trio on Windflower, a luminous collection shaped by the shared language of chamber music, jazz and spontaneous composition.

Across eight freely improvised pieces and an open-ended interpretation of Tanaka’s “La Source,” the trio balances delicacy and intensity, allowing lyrical melodies, spacious textures and quietly evolving rhythms to emerge in the moment. Tanaka’s crystalline touch, Morgan’s deeply melodic bass lines and Strønen’s subtly detailed percussion create music that feels both carefully composed and entirely spontaneous.

Recorded in May 2025 at Studios La Buissonne in Southern France with producer Manfred Eicher, Windflower captures three distinctive artists listening, responding and creating as one. The result is an intimate and expansive album that celebrates the fleeting beauty of musical discovery.