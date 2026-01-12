Ebi Soda “Frank Dean and Andrew” Frank Dean and Andrew (Tru Thoughts Limited)

Headquartered in Brighton, England, the members of Ebi Soda arrived at their signature sound through many hours of jamming at a farmhouse in the countryside. Influences such as Flying Lotus, Robert Glasper, Herbie Hancock, Miles Davis and the Lounge Lizards inform their sonics and sensibilities, as well as a “loose, Midwest, emo undercurrent,” all of which is detectable in the group’s recordings, including its latest, Frank Dean and Andrew. Utilizing electronic effects to create ambience, Ebi Soda nonetheless maintains a hands-on-instruments approach throughout, with guitar, bass, drums, keys and horns all contributing to the title track’s melancholy feel. Apparently, the song was inspired by the distinctive album art by Ez Goomi, depicting stylized characters (Frank, Dean and Andrew) sitting alone in their apartments, and the music reflects the isolation experienced by so many in the modern world. Guitarist Conor Knight, keyboardist Lou Jenkins and bassist Hari Lee-Evans set the mood, which is made all the lonelier by the sighing horns — trombonist Will Heaton, trumpeter Dan Gray and saxophonist Jonny Poole — as drummer Sam Schlich-Davies maintains a down-tempo beat.





