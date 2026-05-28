New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2026: Come rain or come shine

from the top, from left: Delfeayo Marsalis, Fred Wesley, Isaiah Collier, Shamarr Allen, Terrence Blanchard and Ravi Coltrane, The Soul Rebels, Victor Campbell, Dianne Reeves, Robin Barnes

text and photos by Joel A. Siegel

For its 57th edition, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival drew 475,000 people over two weekends, exceeding the 460,000 figure for 2025. The second weekend (April 30 – May 3) was interrupted by torrential Louisiana rainstorms during the afternoons of Thursday and Friday, which forced producers to close the festival early on those days. But jazz enthusiasts were undaunted, sticking to the jazz tent to stay dry and to hear inspired performances by James Brown band alumnus Fred Wesley, saxophonist Isaiah Collier, pianist Victor Campbell, and hometown favorite Terrence Blanchard with Ravi Coltrane, the latter celebrating the centennial birthdays of Miles Davis and John Coltrane.

Saturday and Sunday’s weather was exquisite, with plenty of sunshine. For the first time ever, Jazzfest, which is a general admission event, sold out on Saturday. This was due in large part to the appearance of the Eagles. While that was going on, jazz fans enjoyed percussionist Alexey Marti & Sugarflow, singer Dianne Reeves, and trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis & The Uptown Jazz Orchestra. The jazz tent finale on Sunday featured Herbie Hancock joined by Terrence Blanchard and Lionel Loueke.

For veteran Jazzfest attendees, it’s always a treat to explore the vast and diverse musical talent based in New Orleans. Some of this year’s highlights included pianist David Torkanowsky; drummer Herlin Riley; dynamic singer James Jordan; bassist Pat Casey and his wife, singer Robin Barnes; trumpeter Shamarr Allen; percussionist Bill Summers; and The Soul Rebels brass band. This year’s Jazzfest also featured a selection of talent from Jamaica, including the latest version of the Skatalites.