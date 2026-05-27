Mike Bruzzese “Blues 975” Another Space (Bent River)

A fixture on the Montreal jazz scene, guitarist and composer Mike Bruzzese assembled a band comprising jazz aces from the U.S. and Canada for his latest release, Another Space. The guitarist’s warm tone and dexterous playing sparkle within the simpatico quartet, whose members sound quite compatible and whose broad and impressive résumés reveal a spectrum of modern jazz settings, from Chick Corea to Kurt Rosenwinkel to Brad Mehldau. Brooklyn-based drummer Adam Arruda opens “Blues 975” with a shimmering press roll, and he’s quickly joined by Bruzzese and Chicago native tenor saxophonist Ben Solomon. The frontline players offer introductory statements before diving into bluesy, boppish unison lines, while Montreal bassist Mike De Masi maintains the foundation. Bruzzese takes point with a solo that radiates warmth but also generates some heat, before he tags Solomon, whose tenor spotlight is equally engaging. De Masi and Arruda also receive space to flex before the ensemble returns to the head and tips out the door. Bruzzese, who released his debut album, Even When I’m Dreaming, in 2022, has likely picked up some leadership skills while observing jazz vets Louis Hayes and Lenny White, with both of whom he has performed.



