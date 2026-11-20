George Benson sits down with JAZZIZ for a wide-ranging conversation about the music, musicians and moments that shaped one of the most extraordinary careers in jazz.

In this interview, Benson shares stories about working with Quincy Jones on *Give Me the Night*, the unexpected path that led to *Breezin’*, his relationship between singing and guitar playing, reimagining The Beatles’ *Abbey Road*, and the influence of artists including Nat King Cole, Louis Armstrong and McCoy Tyner. He also reflects on a lesson that has stayed with him throughout his career: “You don’t know what’s going on in people’s mind until you let them hear it.”

George Benson is the cover artist for the *Fall 2026 issue of JAZZIZ Magazine**, featuring our cover story **“Let Them Hear It.”* 📖 READ THE GEORGE BENSON COVER STORY / FALL 2026 ISSUE https://online.fliphtml5.com/uznsn/yz…

ABOUT THIS INTERVIEW George Benson discusses: • Working with Quincy Jones and the making of Give Me the Night • How Breezin’ helped redefine his career • Why his voice and guitar are inseparable • Recording his interpretation of The Beatles’ Abbey Road • What he learned from Nat King Cole • The lesson Louis Armstrong taught him about audiences • Recording with McCoy Tyner • Peter Frampton’s unexpected influence • Why communicating with the listener has always mattered most

Interview by *Michael Fagien* 📸 Photography: *Greg Allen*I