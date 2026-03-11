GroundUP Music Festival Celebrates 10 Years of Boundary-Breaking Music in Miami Beach

For a decade, GroundUP Music Festival has stood apart in the global festival landscape—an event where musical boundaries dissolve, artists collaborate freely, and audiences become part of a vibrant creative community. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, the festival returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell from March 13–15, 2026, reaffirming its reputation as one of the most distinctive music gatherings in the world.

Founded in 2017 by Snarky Puppy bandleader Michael League and Miami arts veteran Paul Lehr, GroundUP is part of the broader GroundUP Music organization—a multifaceted platform encompassing a record label, nonprofit foundation and the annual festival itself. Over the years, the event has cultivated a devoted international following and earned significant acclaim, including recognition by The New York Times as one of the “top 10 definitive moments in music of the last decade.”

An Artist-Centric Festival Experience

GroundUP’s philosophy differs sharply from that of most major festivals. Rather than focusing on a single genre or packing stages with overlapping performances, the festival is designed to create an intimate, artist-centric environmentwhere every performance can be fully experienced.

With a daily capacity of roughly 1,500 attendees, audiences enjoy unobstructed views and exceptional acoustics inside the open-air Miami Beach Bandshell. Sets never overlap, allowing festivalgoers to immerse themselves in each performance without the typical festival rush between stages.

The experience extends well beyond concerts. Throughout the weekend, artists participate in interactive workshops, masterclasses and panels overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, fostering meaningful interaction between performers and fans. The result is a rare sense of musical community—one that dissolves the usual barrier between stage and audience.

As two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee David Crosby, a past GroundUP performer, once observed:

“I don’t think you’ll get a better shot at hearing real music than at this festival. It will knock your socks off.”

Diversity at the Core

From its earliest edition, GroundUP has embraced diversity across genre, culture and geography. Jazz, soul, electronic music, world music, singer-songwriter traditions and experimental sounds frequently coexist on the same lineup.

That spirit extends to the festival’s audience as well. Roughly 70 percent of attendees travel from outside Florida, representing all 50 U.S. states and more than 55 countries.

Critics have praised the event’s adventurous programming. The Miami Herald described the lineup as “a wildly eclectic range of stellar and hard-to-define artists,” while Miami New Times named GroundUP one of the city’s ten best music events.

Snarky Puppy at the Center

At the heart of GroundUP is Snarky Puppy, the Grammy-winning collective founded by Michael League. Known for its collaborative spirit and stylistic openness, the group serves as both festival host and musical anchor.

The ensemble—now a 20-member international collective originally formed in Denton, Texas—will perform a full set each night during the 2026 festival, featuring music from its latest album, Somni, recorded in collaboration with the Metropole Orkest.

One of GroundUP’s most anticipated traditions is the “Family Dinner” sessions, inspired by Snarky Puppy’s celebrated Grammy-winning recording series. Each evening, the band invites guest artists onstage for spontaneous collaborative performances—often producing once-in-a-lifetime musical combinations.

The 2026 Lineup

The festival’s anniversary edition continues GroundUP’s tradition of unexpected musical pairings.

Guest artists joining Snarky Puppy include:

Flying Lotus

Patrice Rushen

Rickie Lee Jones

Bilal

Isaiah Sharkey

Arooj Aftab

Julian Lage

Alain Perez

Varijashree Venugopal

Several artists will also perform full-band sets, including Patrice Rushen, Isaiah Sharkey, Julian Lage and Alain Perez.

The weekend opens with a special benefit event on Friday, March 13, limited to just 150 attendees. The evening will feature acoustic performances, the only full festival set by Rickie Lee Jones, and an intimate Family Dinner session with Isaiah Sharkey, along with rare access to closed rehearsals with Snarky Puppy and other artists.

A Festival Built on Collaboration

GroundUP’s collaborative ethos has attracted an extraordinary range of performers over the years. Previous editions have welcomed artists such as Jacob Collier, Esperanza Spalding, Robert Glasper, Jeff Tweedy, Michael McDonald, Lizz Wright, Chris Potter, Cory Henry, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Tank & the Bangas, Moonchild, Béla Fleck & the Flecktones, Lalah Hathaway, Louis Cole, Madison Cunningham, and Emily King, among many others.

Media outlets have also taken note. NPR’s Jazz Night in America with Christian McBride devoted a special segment to the festival, while NPR’s Global Village regularly broadcasts sets recorded at the event across more than 450 stations nationwide. SiriusXM Radio has also transmitted performances live from the Bandshell.

Miami’s Musical Oasis

What ultimately sets GroundUP apart is the atmosphere. Nestled along Collins Avenue, the Miami Beach Bandshell offers a rare combination of world-class music, ocean breezes and community spirit.

Festivalgoers gather under the open sky, sharing conversations with artists between sets, attending workshops during the day and enjoying cuisine prepared by acclaimed local chefs.

The result feels less like a traditional festival and more like a three-day creative retreat—a place where musicians and listeners meet as equals, united by curiosity and the joy of discovery.

Ten years after its debut, GroundUP remains committed to its founding vision: music without boundaries, collaboration without limits and community at the center of it all.

To find out more visit: https://www.groundupmusicfestival.com