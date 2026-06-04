Remembering Peabo Bryson, One of the Great Voices of Our Time

A deep sadness came over me when I heard of the passing of Peabo Bryson, one of the most gifted and emotionally resonant male vocalists of our time. To my ears, Peabo was never simply a great R&B singer or a great balladeer — I have always considered him one of the greatest male vocalists of all time.

His voice had that rare combination of power, elegance, warmth and control. He could soar without ever losing intimacy, and he could bring a lyric directly into the heart of the listener. Whether singing a romantic ballad, a pop standard, a soul classic or a duet, Peabo Bryson made every song feel personal.

I still remember the first time I heard his voice. It was about four years before I launched JAZZIZ. I was in a boutique shopping for a few new articles of clothing, and the store clerk was playing Peabo’s album Paradise on vinyl over the PA system. I practically leaped out of the dressing room to ask who was singing. From that moment on, I never stopped listening.

Most will remember him for the Disney duet recordings that introduced his voice to generations of listeners: “Beauty and the Beast” with Celine Dion and “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle. His pairing with Dion made perfect sense — who else could stand so confidently alongside the Queen of Power Ballads? Those performances were more than soundtrack hits; they were defining vocal moments in popular music, earning Bryson two Grammy Awards and helping bring a level of vocal sophistication to songs that became part of the American songbook.

But Peabo’s artistry extended far beyond those iconic Disney duets. His early recordings, including his 1976 debut album, placed him in the company of extraordinary musicians, with a young Luther Vandross among the background vocalists. From there, he built a remarkable career as a songwriter, producer and interpreter, moving gracefully through R&B, soul, quiet storm and adult contemporary music.

For JAZZIZ readers, Peabo’s relationship to jazz was less about category than sensibility. He was not a straight-ahead jazz singer in the traditional sense, but his phrasing, harmonic awareness and interpretive grace made him a natural presence in the contemporary jazz and smooth-jazz world. He was featured on Kenny G’s chart-topping Breathless, singing “By the Time This Night Is Over”; appeared with Patti Austin on Fourplay’s “The Closer I Get to You”; and lent his voice to guitarist Ray Obiedo’s jazz album Sweet Summer Days. He also appeared in jazz-festival settings, from the Hollywood Bowl’s Smooth Summer Jazz series to the Lowcountry Jazz Festival, where Charleston and North Charleston honored him with “Peabo Bryson Day.” Like the greatest interpreters, Peabo understood melody as something to be shaped, shaded and lived inside — and that is why his music spoke so deeply to jazz listeners as well.

Peabo Bryson gave us romance, dignity and beauty in song. He sang with technical brilliance, but more importantly, he sang with heart. His music will continue to live wherever great voices are celebrated, and his legacy will remain secure among the finest vocalists we have ever heard.