Igor Gehenot Trio “Shining Face” Shining Face

Photo by: Hugo Lefevre

Just 21 at the time, Belgian pianist Igor Gehenot earned international acclaim with his 2011 debut album Road Story. That trio recording reached No. 1 on Tokyo’s Diskunion charts, was awarded Top Song and Top Album honors on Deezer Music and was named Jazz Album of the Year by the British jazz magazine Jazzwise. Gehenot built upon those accolades, emerging from standout status on the Brussels jazz scene to a globe-touring jazz artist whose music was even included on Air France playlists. The conservatory-trained pianist has played in various contexts over the years, but returns to the trio format for his latest release, Shining Face. Its opening title track introduces Gehenot’s synergy with bassist Sal La Rocca and drummer Umberto Odone, which is showcased throughout the album’s seven selections. La Rocca’s insistent staccato bass notes set an anxious tone for the piece, which is echoed in Gehenot’s crystalline piano and Odone’s light cymbal taps. The piece grows more lyrical as it unfolds, but hardly relinquishes its overall feeling of unease and melancholy, maintaining its mood and mystery throughout. Mainly comprising Gehenot’s original compositions, the album also features a Cole Porter standard (“All of You”) and a spiky Paul Bley gem (“Big Foot”), providing a glimpse into the pianist’s roots and inspirations, as well as a springboard for his original expression and the trio’s exhilarating interaction.