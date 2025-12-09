J. White “Serenade,” single (JEB-C Music)

Growing up in Detroit, J. White started playing the saxophone at the age of 10 and got deep into jazz in his teen years. Inspirations ranged from Charlie Parker and Cannonball Adderley to contemporary artists such as Gerald Albright, Kirk Whalum and Grover Washington Jr. He also had the example of two musician uncles who played behind The Temptations and The Four Tops. White found a niche in the smooth jazz world, his career getting a huge boost after he was a runner-up at the Warren Hill Sax Summit, and festival and club bookings followed. His talents caught the attention of some of the contemporary-jazz world’s top practitioners, and the saxophonist has worked with the likes of Hill, Nick Colionne, Peter White, Euge Groove and Najee. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, White continues to capture the ears of smooth-jazz fans, last year releasing a Christmas album and earlier this year hitting the National Smooth Jazz Billboard Chart with his single “On Ya Feet.” White follows with another single, the sultry “Serenade,” his sexy sax in full seduction mode as he flows over an insistent pulse and conjures a lights-low romantic interlude.

