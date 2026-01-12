Julian Lage Shares New “Night Shade” Ahead of Upcoming Blue Note Album

Guitarist Julian Lage has released “Night Shade,” a new single and live performance video from his forthcoming Blue Note album, Scenes From Above, due January 23. The track serves as the centerpiece of the project and introduces the sound of a new quartet that will anchor the album.

Scenes From Above marks Lage’s second collaboration with producer Joe Henry and his first recording with a group featuring John Medeski (organ), Jorge Roeder (bass), and Kenny Wollesen (drums). The album follows 2024’s Speak to Me, which earned a GRAMMY nomination, and continues Lage’s move toward more open, collective improvisation.

Previous singles from the album include “Opal” and “Talking Drum,” both highlighting the conversational interplay between the four musicians. Rather than centering on soloist-and-accompaniment roles, the new music emphasizes ensemble balance and real-time interaction.

Lage will bring the quartet on the road in 2026, with appearances scheduled at Miami Beach’s GroundUP Music Festival, Knoxville’s Big Ears Festival, Savannah Music Festival, and London’s Royal Festival Hall, along with dates across Europe.

Scenes From Above will be available on vinyl, CD, and digital formats via Blue Note Records.

