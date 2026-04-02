Matthew Stevens Announces Self-Titled Album on Candid Records

Guitarist, producer and songwriter Matthew Stevens will release his self-titled album, Matthew Stevens, on May 8 via Candid Records, marking what he describes as a “midcareer mission statement.”

Co-produced with saxophonist Josh Johnson and percussionist Eric Doob, the album blends acoustic and electric textures across a set of genre-spanning originals and personal reinterpretations. The project features a multigenerational lineup including Joel Ross, Anna B Savage, Corey King, Jeff Parker and Terri Lyne Carrington, reflecting the breadth of Stevens’ musical community and influences.

Long regarded as one of the most distinctive guitarists of his generation, Stevens has collaborated with artists such as Esperanza Spalding, Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah and Walter Smith III, while also expanding his work as a producer. With Matthew Stevens, he synthesizes elements from his previous releases—Woodwork, Preverbal and Pittsburgh—into a cohesive statement shaped by both artistic growth and personal transformation.

The result is an album that underscores Stevens’ evolving voice, balancing improvisation, songcraft and sonic exploration while signaling a new chapter in his career.