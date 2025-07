Drummer Jonathan Mover’s ProgJect pays tribute to the subgenre of progressive rock that inspired both him and lead guitarist Mike Keneally. Tribute acts have become so popular that one of the world’s great singing multi-instrumentalists and composers, Mike Keneally, joined one four years ago. Drummer Jonathan Mover (Joe Satriani, The Tubes, Aretha Franklin) got the...

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here