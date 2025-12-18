Downloads

Montreux Jazz Festival Miami Returns for Third Edition in 2026

The Montreux Jazz Festival Miami returns for its third edition, running February 27–March 1, 2026, at The Hangar at Regatta Grove in Coconut Grove. Set in an intimate 1,500-capacity venue, the festival continues to bring the collaborative spirit of the legendary Swiss event to South Florida.

This year’s lineup includes Nile Rodgers & CHIC, TOTO, Bomba Estéreo, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Pedrito Martinez, and Adi Oasis. A centerpiece of the weekend will be a New Orleans ThrowDown Jam Session featuring Trombone Shorty and Jon Batiste, with surprise guests expected—a signature element of the festival’s late-night programming.

[2026 Montreux Jazz Festival Miami Poster – by Flavien Demarigny (aka Mambo)]

Artistic director and co-founder Jon Batiste has helped shape Montreux Miami into a hub for spontaneous collaboration, following sold-out editions featuring Chaka Khan, Janelle Monáe, Cimafunk, and Paquito D’Rivera. With genres crossing freely and unannounced sit-ins a regular occurrence, Montreux Jazz Festival Miami has quickly established itself as one of the most distinctive live music events on the calendar.

For tickets and more information, visit mjfmiami.com

