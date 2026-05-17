Suhas (featuring Ric Fierabracci and Marco Minnemann) “Fractals” Fractals

Hailing from the port city of Mangalore on the west coast of India, pianist and composer Suhas Padav brings a unique perspective to jazz fusion, likely influenced by cultural references as well as studies at KM College of Music and Technology in Chennai. For his debut single, “Fractals,” the title track to a yet unreleased album, the Oman-based Suhas recruited a couple of ringers in bassist Rick Fierabracci, whose credits include Chick Corea and John McLaughlin, and drummer Marco Minneman, who’s worked with Joe Satriani and (the British jazz artist) Steven Wilson. The trio weaves polyrhythmic layers around a recurring riff, as each player brings his own colors to the mix. Suhas’ sparkling acoustic piano goes from raucous to reflective and back, while Fierabracci and Minneman provide plenty of dynamic interchange; the bassist offers deft, resonant support and a supple solo and the drummer ratchets up excitement with his fiery attack. Suhas also adds some wizardly synthesizer textures — his Facebook page is topped with the slogan “Lord, forgive me for my synths” — that further reveal his passion for fusion.



