Newport Jazz Festival 2026 Unites Jazz Legends, Rising Voices and Genre-Defying Stars

Herbie Hancock, Vulfpeck, Kamasi Washington, Chief Adjuah, Robert Glasper, Thundercat and more lead three days of music at Fort Adams State Park.

The Newport Jazz Festival returns to its historic waterfront home at Fort Adams State Park in Newport, Rhode Island, from July 31 through August 2. Now entering its 72nd edition, the festival will present more than 50 artists across four stages, continuing its tradition of placing jazz history alongside the music’s constantly evolving present.

This year also marks the beginning of a new chapter for Newport. Grammy-winning drummer, composer and bandleader Nate Smith has succeeded Christian McBride as the festival’s artistic director, becoming only the third person to hold the position after McBride and founder George Wein. Smith’s inaugural program reflects his wide-ranging musical world, bringing together jazz masters, adventurous improvisers, soul and R&B vocalists, funk powerhouses and emerging artists.

Friday opens the weekend with a genre-spanning bill led by Vulfpeck, alongside Robert Glasper featuring Bilal and Ari Lennox, British rapper Little Simz, singer-songwriter Leon Thomas and powerhouse vocalist Yebba. The day also includes Anoushka Shankar, Chief Adjuah, Lalah Hathaway, Bernard Purdie & Friends, bassist Mohini Dey and the Charles Lloyd Sky Quartet, featuring Jason Moran, Larry Grenadier and Kweku Sumbry. Rising saxophonist Braxton Cook, Tia Fuller, Chicago Underground Duo, Gena and Montréal duo Angine de Poitrine further underline the festival’s commitment to discovery.

Saturday’s centerpiece is “Sonny Miles on a Trane,” featuring Kamasi Washington and Chief Adjuah, a special celebration connecting the legacies of Sonny Rollins, Miles Davis and John Coltrane. The program is surrounded by another remarkably deep lineup that includes Gary Clark Jr., Jonathan Batiste Trios, Cory Wong with Joshua Redman, Snarky Puppy, Nate Smith, John Scofield and Dave Holland, and Atomic Habitz featuring Marcus King, Chris Dave and MonoNeon. Additional performances from Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science, Linda May Han Oh with Ambrose Akinmusire and Tyshawn Sorey, Billy Hart Quartet, Butcher Brown and Brandon Woody’s Upendo make Saturday a particularly strong showcase for contemporary jazz ensemble playing.

The festival closes Sunday with one of jazz’s most enduring innovators, Herbie Hancock, topping a bill that moves freely between generations and genres. Bass virtuoso Thundercat, soul-pop ensemble Lake Street Dive, Flea and the Honora Band, Arlo Parks, Celeste and singer Sienna Spiro share the day with The Bad Plus, appearing as part of the group’s farewell tour. Sunday also features Sullivan Fortner Trio, Nduduzo Makhathini, Marquis Hill, Michael Mayo, SML, Charlie Hunter and Ella Feingold, and Dana and Alden.

The breadth of the 2026 program captures what has long made Newport distinctive. The festival is not simply presenting jazz as a preserved tradition; it is creating a conversation between its history, its expanding global vocabulary and the artists reshaping the music right now. From Hancock’s continued exploration and Charles Lloyd’s spiritual lyricism to Little Simz’s incisive storytelling and Thundercat’s futuristic fusion, Newport once again offers a panoramic view of where the music has been—and where it may be headed next.

All tickets for the 2026 Newport Jazz Festival are currently sold out. Fans seeking passes may join the official waitlist or use the festival’s fan-to-fan ticket exchange through DICE. Gates open at 10 a.m. each day, with music beginning at 11 a.m.

Newport Jazz Festival 2026

July 31–August 2

Fort Adams State Park, Newport, Rhode Island