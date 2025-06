From Bryan Hyland’s tearstained “Sealed With a Kiss” (“Yes, it’s gonna be a cold lonely summer”) to the Beach Boys’ raucous “Surfin’ USA” (“We’ll all be gone for the summer, we’re on surfari to stay”) to WAR’s laid-back street celebration “Summer” (“Riding ’round town with all the windows down/Eight track playing all your favorite sounds”),...

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here