McCoy Tyner Tender Moments (Blue Note), 1967 Two years after his departure from John Coltrane’s quartet, pianist McCoy Tyner was still revealing facets of his musical persona. On his second release for Blue Note, 1967’s Tender Moments, Tyner assembled an estimable nonet to play his vibrant, color-filled compositions. The muscular support of rising-star peers —...

