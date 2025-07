On his 17th album as a leader, the deeply personal Sound Remains, Rez Abassi expands his Acoustic Quartet to a quintet and finds new expression on his steel-string acoustic. By Bill Milkowski During the past 30 years of his remarkably productive career, New York-based guitarist, composer and arranger Rez Abbasi has explored a myriad of...

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here