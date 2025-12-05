Ron Carter & Ricky Dillard Bridge Jazz and Gospel on Sweet, Sweet Spirit

Groundbreaking collaborative album arrives February 6, 2026 via Motown Gospel and Blue Note Records; title track out today

In an unprecedented meeting of two towering American traditions, jazz legend Ron Carter and gospel icon Ricky Dillard have announced a historic joint album, Sweet, Sweet Spirit, arriving February 6, 2026, as a co-release from Motown Gospel and Blue Note Records. The album—now available for pre-order—introduces its first single today, a lush, reimagined version of the classic hymn “Sweet, Sweet Spirit.”

Described as a first-of-its-kind artistic convergence, Sweet, Sweet Spirit brings together the harmonic depth and improvisational language of jazz with the ecstatic power and collective uplift of gospel choir music. Carter’s signature bass anchors the project with calm authority and emotional precision, while Dillard’s world-renowned New-G Choirtransforms traditional hymns into soaring spiritual statements.

“I think that when this music is released I predict that it will open up a lot more doors to people’s hearts, unifying them.” — Ron Carter

“This project will be a timeless recording that will penetrate hearts and uplift spirits for generations to come.” — Ricky Dillard

A Mother’s Hymns, Reimagined

For Ron Carter, Sweet, Sweet Spirit is more than a musical experiment—it is a deeply personal act of remembrance. The album honors his late mother, Mrs. Willie O. Carter, whose cherished hymns formed the early soundtrack of the Carter household and the Detroit church they attended.

Nearly thirty years ago, when Mrs. Carter entered a care facility, her daughters asked Ron to arrange and record ten of her favorite hymns. He responded by crafting intimate solo bass interpretations—music she listened to during her final weeks. Those private recordings became the blueprint for Sweet, Sweet Spirit, now reborn with full choir arrangements and expanded emotional reach.

A Vision Realized Through Collaboration

To reinterpret these devotional songs on a grander scale, Carter sought a collaborator who could embody both the spiritual weight and modern vibrancy of gospel tradition. His search led directly to Dr. Ricky Dillard, whose innovative approach to choir music has earned him the title “Choirmaster” and a reputation as one of gospel’s most influential voices.

Together, Carter and Dillard constructed a musical architecture where genres do not merely coexist—they elevate one another. Dillard’s choir becomes a dynamic instrument of harmony and fire, while Carter’s bass takes on the role of narrator, guide, and spiritual anchor. The resulting soundscape is reverent, contemporary, deeply rooted, and altogether new.

A New Chapter for Two American Art Forms

Sweet, Sweet Spirit represents a rare synthesis of two Black American musical traditions that are historically intertwined yet rarely combined at this scale. The album honors the lineage of gospel and jazz while suggesting a bold, forward-looking path for both.

About Sweet, Sweet Spirit

Both a tribute and a breakthrough, Sweet, Sweet Spirit gathers the songs that shaped the Carter family’s spiritual life and reframes them through modern artistry. The album radiates warmth, memory, and a profound sense of devotion. With Carter’s bass at the center and Dillard’s choir lifting each hymn heavenward, listeners can feel the presence of Mrs. Carter woven into every note.

When the music plays, one can almost imagine her—the source of these songs—smiling in joy, gratitude, and faith.