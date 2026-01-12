The Nearness of You Concert Returns to Jazz at Lincoln Center in February 2026

An all-star benefit concert honoring the late saxophonist Michael Brecker will return to Jazz at Lincoln Center on Monday, February 9, 2026, marking the fifth edition of The Nearness of You Concert. The evening will take place in the Appel Room and is hosted by Susie Essman.

The 2026 lineup includes James Taylor, Chris Botti, Lisa Fischer, and Richard Blanco, with additional special guests to be announced. Proceeds from the event will support cancer research at the Columbia University Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center (HICCC), with a focus on work being led by Dr. Azra Raza and Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee.

The concert was founded by Susan Brecker, Michael Brecker’s widow, and longtime manager Darryl Pitt as a way to connect Brecker’s musical legacy with efforts to advance cancer research. Since its launch, the series has raised more than $5 million and previously featured performers including Paul Simon, Diana Krall, Chaka Khan, Wynton Marsalis, and Elvis Costello.

Brecker, who died in 2007 at age 57 from complications related to myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), remains one of the most influential saxophonists of the modern era, known for his work across jazz, pop, and fusion and for collaborations with artists ranging from Herbie Hancock to Bruce Springsteen and Joni Mitchell.

A post-concert celebration will follow the performance. Tickets are currently on sale through Jazz at Lincoln Center and The Nearness of You Concert’s official outlets.

