Dan Webb, “Hungry Ghosts,” Lion Dance (self-released)

In 2023, Dan Webb relocated from Melbourne, Australia, to Singapore, opening not just sonic gateways but cultural and spiritual ones, as well. Taoist and Buddhist teachings about death and rebirth compelled him, not just in the figurative sense of establishing himself in a new country, but on a deeper level, as three family members died, one shortly after the other, as he was wrapping up his fifth release, Lion Dance. The musician, producer and composer had enlisted some heavyweights for the album, including artists who’ve worked with David Bowie, Snarky Puppy and The Rolling Stones.

The album’s title and much of the music was inspired by Webb’s witnessing a “lion dance” performance on the street in Da Nang, Vietnam. “That sense of magic — vibrant, percussive, alive — became the visual and spiritual touchstone for the entire record,” reads an account on his website. That spirit suffuses tracks such as “Hungry Ghosts,” a joyous burst of psychedelic fusion propelled by Clive Deamer’s funky drumming. Keyboardist/synth artist Dennis Hamm sonically layers the mix, and Bob Lanzetti’s acid-etched, distorted guitar lines contribute to the trippy blend. An abrupt finish, as if someone accidentally tripped over a cord, ends the piece just as it was taking off, leaving listeners as the “hungry ghosts” hankering for more. Lion Dance is Webb’s follow-up to his 2023 release, Sunshine/Dialogue, on which he composed musical beds behind featured interviews with various musicians. What he’ll do next is anyone’s guess, but based on his trajectory, it will be worth seeking out.