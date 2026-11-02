Jane Ira Bloom, “White Tower,” Light From a Person (Outline)

On her latest release, soprano saxophonist and composer Jane Ira Bloom reconnects with vibraphonist David Friedman, an artist with whom she first played and recorded more than 45 years ago. Now living in Berlin, Friedman returned to the States to record with Bloom and bassist Ken Filiano at the Clive Davis Institute in Brooklyn. Bloom had previously recorded in the sax-vibes-bass configuration and seems not just comfortable with but inspired by it. The musicians mesh in a way that belies the time elapsed since Bloom and Friedman had last collaborated, and the scant rehearsal time they spent before laying down the 10 tracks that make up the new album Light From a Person. The ballad “White Tower” showcases their synergy, musically and conceptually. In an interview with Mr. G for the online Green Arrow Radio program, Bloom describes it as a “simple, folk-like song,” and she plays the melody in a relatively unadorned fashion. Her melancholy, lyrical lines are supported by Friedman’s chiming, resonant vibes, which become more prominent in the conversation, and undergirded by Filiano’s lovely bass tones. Both Friedman and Filiano contribute solos, the bassist elegantly accompanying the vibist before taking the spotlight for a few soulful bars. Bloom re-enters with great warmth, and guides the trio to the song’s conclusion. The track seems to confirm Bloom’s assertion that the three, in lieu of lengthy rehearsal, decided to “just record what feels good.” The participants also had faith that their sound would be masterfully recorded (by specialists Jim Anderson and Ulrike Schwarz), as it was “conceived and performed for the experiences of surround sound listening [and] captured in hi-def stereo and immersive audio.” Light From a Person is available in both standard digital and immersive digital formats.



