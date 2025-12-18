Igor Lumpert,“Panonian,” Resistance of the Earth (ears&eyes)

A decade ago, Slovenian-born saxophonist Igor Lumpert developed a multimedia project titled Prayer for the Earth. The commissioned work utlized his original compostions along with video projections and a choir to spotlight the peril our planet faces in the wake of disasters such as Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy and the Japanese tsunami of 2011. Unfortunately, he never had the opportunity to record the music until now. On Resistance of the Earth, Lumpert includes four pieces from the project, in addition to five other highly personal compositions, which include songs inspired by his wife and his father. The leader’s tenor saxophone takes point on “Panonian,” which Lumpert says he wrote about childhood days spent fishing on a lake. However, it’s hardly the misty-eyed nostaglic reminiscence one might expect, as Lumpert’s playing becomes increasingly tumultuous, with roiling rhythms kicked up by the ace ensemble of pianist Leo Genovese, bassist Drew Gress and drummer Damion Reid. Genovese follows with an equally complex solo that betrays any sepia-toned imagery, boosted by Gress and Reid’s aggressive statements. Unsurprisingly, Lumpert, who splits his time between New York and his homeland, cites John Coltrane’s “Countdown,” from the classic Giant Steps, as kickstarting his jazz obsession.