John Coltrane at 100: Celebrating a Century of a Jazz Visionary

One hundred years after his birth, John Coltrane’s music remains less a historical artifact than a living language — one that musicians are still studying, questioning and expanding today.

John Coltrane was born on September 23, 1926. Today, on what would have been his 100th birthday, the jazz world celebrates an artist whose remarkably brief life produced one of the most consequential bodies of work in modern music.

Coltrane died in 1967 at just 40 years old, yet the evolution contained within his career could have filled several lifetimes. He emerged as one of the defining tenor saxophonists of the hard-bop era, worked alongside Miles Davis and Thelonious Monk, pushed harmony to its limits on Giant Steps, explored the spacious possibilities of modal improvisation, and ultimately transformed his music into an intensely personal spiritual pursuit.

Few musicians changed so dramatically — or so publicly.

Listen chronologically and the journey can be astonishing. The muscular swing and harmonic sophistication of recordings such as Blue Train give way to the almost architectural complexity of Giant Steps. With the classic quartet of McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison and Elvin Jones, Coltrane then entered another period of extraordinary discovery, culminating in works such as Crescent and his 1965 masterpiece, A Love Supreme.

Recorded in December 1964, A Love Supreme became perhaps the clearest expression of Coltrane’s belief that musical exploration and spiritual exploration could be one and the same. Its influence now extends well beyond jazz; the Library of Congress added the recording to the National Recording Registry in 2015, recognizing its lasting cultural and historical significance.

And Coltrane never stopped searching.

During the final years of his life, his music grew increasingly free, ecstatic and uncompromising. What once sounded radical eventually became part of the vocabulary inherited by generations of saxophonists, improvisers and composers. The harmonic puzzle of “Giant Steps” remains a rite of passage for jazz musicians, while the devotional power of A Love Supreme continues to resonate with listeners who may know little about harmony, theory or improvisation.

That enduring reach is especially clear in 2026. The Coltrane Estate is commemorating the centennial with COLTRANE 100, a year-long international celebration of his music and legacy. The anniversary has also brought renewed attention to archival material, including the long-discussed recordings known as the Tiberi Tapes, captured by musician Frank Tiberi at performances in New York and Philadelphia during the early 1960s.

But perhaps the most meaningful way to celebrate John Coltrane at 100 is also the simplest:

Listen.

Put on “Naima.” Hear the two tenor giants Coltrane and Sonny Rollins trading ideas on “Tenor Madness.” Revisit the cascading lines of “Giant Steps.” Listen to the breathtaking transformation of “My Favorite Things.” Then sit with A Love Supreme from beginning to end.

A century after John Coltrane entered the world, there is still something remarkable about hearing an artist continually reaching beyond what he already knew — technically, compositionally and spiritually.

Jazz has changed enormously since Coltrane’s death.

Yet musicians are still taking those giant steps.

Happy 100th birthday, John Coltrane.