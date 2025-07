Flugelhornist Chuck Mangione scored a massive jazz instrumental hit in 1978 with “Feels So Good.” The flugelhorn, a type of valved bugle developed in Germany in the early 19th Century, has since become more present in brass orchestras than in jazz, the lair of its cousin the trumpet. But Charles Frank “Chuck” Mangione brought that...

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here