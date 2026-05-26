Sonny Rollins, Saxophone Colossus and Jazz Immortal, Dies at 95

Photo by: Phil Bray

Sonny Rollins, the tenor saxophonist whose sound, imagination and spiritual seriousness helped shape the course of modern jazz, died Monday afternoon, May 25, at his home in Woodstock, New York. He was 95.

A towering saxophonist, composer and improviser, Rollins was one of the defining figures in American music. Across an eight-decade career that carried him from the bebop era to international acclaim, he became known not only for the authority and breadth of his sound, but for the restless discipline with which he pursued something deeper than technical mastery.

Born Theodore Walter Rollins in New York City on September 7, 1930, he emerged from one of the richest periods in jazz history. As a young musician, he recorded and performed with many of the artists who helped shape bebop and hard bop, including Thelonious Monk, Miles Davis, Bud Powell, J.J. Johnson, Clifford Brown and Max Roach. By the mid-1950s, his own recordings had established him as one of jazz’s essential voices.

Albums such as Saxophone Colossus, Way Out West, A Night at the Village Vanguard and Freedom Suite remain landmarks of improvisational imagination and structural daring. His compositions, including “St. Thomas,” “Oleo,” “Doxy” and “Airegin,” became standards, while his solos seemed to turn familiar melodies into open-ended journeys. He could be playful, ferocious, searching and serene, often within the same performance.

Just as important as his musical achievements was the example he set as an artist unwilling to remain fixed in place. At the height of his acclaim, Rollins famously stepped away from public performance and practiced alone on the Williamsburg Bridge, seeking a more complete command of his instrument and himself. That period of withdrawal and renewal became one of the defining stories in jazz: a major artist turning away from applause in search of truth.

His honors were many. Rollins was named an NEA Jazz Master in 1983, received the National Medal of Arts in 2010 and was recognized across decades as one of the supreme improvisers in American music. Yet even the awards seemed secondary to the larger force of his example: the idea that jazz was not only a music of invention, but a lifelong spiritual practice.

Rollins continued to perform into his later years, though health issues eventually forced him from the stage. Even in silence, he remained a presence: a moral, musical and spiritual reference point for generations of musicians who heard in his playing the possibility of freedom joined to discipline.

“I think when the creative person ends, he continues in the next existence,” Rollins said in 2009. “I’m a person who believes this life isn’t the be-all and end-all of everything. A spiritual person doesn’t feel like that.”

Rollins is survived by his nephew Clifton Anderson and his nieces Vallyn Anderson and Gabrielle DeGroat. No public memorial is planned at this time.